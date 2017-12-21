Job Description:



The EL Assessment Specialist is responsible for providing leadership, expertise and direct training and technical assistance on issues related to the assessment of English learner students. S/he is responsible for the administration of the English language proficiency screener assessment to students registering for school in ACPS, coordinating the annual English language proficiency testing administration division-wide in collaboration with the Department of Accountability, and for providing on-going assessment related guidance to school-based staff. The EL Assessment Specialist position is in the Office of English Learner Services. The Specialist will work closely with families and students who have a language other than English in the home, and with registrars and the parent outreach specialist in the Office of English Learner Services Welcome Center.

This is an 11-month, 217 day position.



Qualifications:

Education: Graduate degree in English Learner, Assessment or related field.

Essential Functions:

Interpret federal and state laws, regulations, and policies as they relate to the identification, placement and assessment of English learner students.

Know the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, as amended by ESSA, requirements regarding large scale assessment and English learner students, and communicate these requirements to school personnel.

Provide training on the state requirements, selection and administration of testing accommodations for English learner students.

Administer the English language proficiency screener assessment for students enrolling in ACPS who have a language other than English in the home.

Interpret English language proficiency screener assessment results, convey results to families, and make grade placement and course recommendations.

Coordinate the annual English language proficiency assessment administration.

Identify professional development needs of instructional staff, administrators, and temporary support personnel, and provide and/or coordinate training.

Address the professional development and support needs of teachers of English learner students and related services personnel involved in the ACCESS for ELLs testing administration.

Ensure appropriate instructional supplies and materials are provided for teachers and all other division staff responsible for the implementation of assessments for English learner students.

Coordinate with non-public schools in Alexandria City who have English learner students participating in assessments.

Stay current on federal and state policies and requirements in the field of assessment of English learner students, and maintain and update the appropriate assessment sections in Canvas and the ACPS website.

Collaborate closely with school based staff and central office based staff, and respond to requests from other school districts for student assessment information.

Perform other duties as required.

