Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center Laboratory is seeking a Laboratory Team Coordinator to work full time, 1st shift.Top candidates will have the following:-Bachelor's degree in Medical Technology.-ASCP or AMT certification required.-3 years of Generalist experience.Responsibilities include:-Assumes responsibility, and accountability, and provides leadership for daily operations, coordination of work, quality service, and team member supervision in assigned area.-Facilitates staff management.-Coordinates quality improvement activities, and resolution of customer service issues and management and monitoring of resource utilization.-Evaluate staff performance and when required, completes disciplinary action.-Participates in the work activities of assigned teams through providing assistance, serving as content expert and participating in the work as a member of the team.-Contributes to the success of the lab through effective work coordination, management of resources, assists in preparation of operational and capital budgets, and participation in goal accomplishment.-Supports lab employees with IT solutions for everyday operational needs. Manages multiple projects including hardware/software, training and operations with competing priorities.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree OR

Bachelor's Level Degree - MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY/LAB SCIENCE

Experience

Required: Laboratory - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: AMT Medical Technologist, ASCP Medical Technologist, Cytogenetics Technologist, Cytotechnologist, Histotechnician, Histotechnologist, Medical Lab Scientist, Microbiology, Molecular Biology

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Learning, Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Quality Control Analysis, Service Orientation, Time Management

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Bachelor's Degree in the Sciences acceptable. Education, experience and certification must be acquired within the specific discipline of the department in which one is applying. Certification is not required for PHD candidates. Requires ability to travel between Sentara entities.