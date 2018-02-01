REQUIREMENTS

2 years of medical coding experience

CCS Certification required within one (1) year of hire.

Minimum education is high school diploma

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is seeking a full time Inpatient Medical Coder in our Health Information Management Department.

Codes inpatient accounts applying appropriate ICD-9-CM/ICD-10-CM/ICD-10-PCS/CPT-4 codes for hospital reimbursement, mortality & morbidity outcomes, research & statistical and regulatory compliance. Abstracts, codes and assigns necessary demographic and clinical data elements required for inpatient records. Effectively utilizes encoder software to assure appropriate reimbursement and accurate DRG & MSDRG assignment. Completes all work in accordance with defined productivity and quality standards. As necessary, consults or queries the physician for additional information or clarification of diagnoses, co-morbid/secondary conditions, and procedures. Provides physicians education on coding, documentation and medical necessity requirements. Assures optimal ethical reimbursement for coded encounters and assures coding practices fall within established compliance guidelines. Uses concurrent documentation database to accurately reflect queries and updates to DRG cases. Must work collaboratively with Nursing Staff on Concurrent Documentation Improvement Team for severity levels within coding guidelines. Performs other related duties as requested by HIM management.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Coding - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Cert Coding Specialist

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Educational coursework in anatomy, physiology, and current coding practices required. CCS required within 1 year of hire