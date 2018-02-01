The Business System Analyst is responsible for supporting and implementing applications and technologies for the customer base, as well as assisting in the day-to-day support for assigned applications. Incumbent must be able to multi-task in a fast paced environment.

Position will be responsible for overseeing both large and small scale projects, including developing project definition, scope, testing and implementation plans. Responsibilities will include Closed Circuit Television (CCTV), Access Control System (ACS) solutions and other duties as assigned throughout Sentara. Assignments include the addition of new hardware and software deployments, as well as supporting facility related systems.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Information Technology - 2 years, Related - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Leadership, Project Management, Service Orientation, Technology/Computer, Time Management

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

2 yrs IT experience in a relevant business department being supported required or 2 years experience in the relevant business department being supported required. Certification/proficiency/training in applicable application, as appropriate.

Key Competencies: (Knowledge/Skills/Abilities/Programming languages)

Ability to multi- task and prioritize.

Strong customer service, communication, analytical, and troubleshooting skills.

Understanding of TCP/IP, VLAN's, ACL's and Sub netting

Ability to understand outdated, legacy type equipment and propose new solutions or integrate into new equipment.

Project Management

Vendor management

Supporting and Debugging systems with ability to work with all aspects of IT

Implement both new systems and upgrading existing systems

Obtaining customer system requirements and conducting user training

Working with all levels of staff

Optimization / innovation

Proficient in standard office applications.

Bonus Qualifications: