RN UNIT COORDINATOR
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Feb 01, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Advance your nursing career! Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia is seeking a Registered Nurse - Unit Coordinator for the Surgical Orthopedic Unit - 1 West to work Full Time Night Shift. This leadership role requires 18 months of RN experience and a BSN.
This unit is a surgical orthopedic unit but will have other medical - surgical overflow
Sentara Leigh Hospital is a Magnet Status, 250 bed facility that has been newly renovated.
Award winning: Hampton Road's nominated Employer of Choice for over 10 years, and U.S. News and Report recognize Sentara as having the Best Hospitals for 15+ years. Recognized by the Leapfrog Group as one of its top hospitals, and this is a testament of our team's dedication to providing innovative and comprehensive care for our patients.
Market: Virginia and North Carolina Based Large Healthcare Provider that has been in business for 125 years. More than 100 sites of care, including 12 acute care hospitals and we never had a layoff!
Location: Sentara Leigh Hospital is centrally located between Downtown Norfolk and the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, just about 20 minutes away from each area. Minor sports teams, shopping, restaurants, museums, a myriad festivals, concerts and events that are all year round!
Sentara offers a great benefit package, employee bonus program, work perks, 403B with matching funds, and even a Pension Plan! Relocation assistance available for qualified candidate!
Come explore Sentara and work, live and play in a great area!
Demonstrates proficiency in nursing practice for assigned specialty area and provides clinical leadership for the delivery of nursing care in a department. Under the direction of the department manager leads safety and quality initiatives, focuses on and simplifies workflow, and contributes to the development of staff. Increase staff satisfaction and promotes excellent (Gold Standard) customer service.
Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR
RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR
RN-Master's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Nursing - Previous experience
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Registered Nurse
Preferred: Basic Life Support
Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
18 months nursing experience required. BSN required; Master degree preferred, if the graduate degree is not in nursing then the BSN is required. Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty. BLS required within 90 days of hire. Professional Specialty Nursing Certification preferred.