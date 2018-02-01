Maintains facility floors in required condition. Performs a variety of housekeeping tasks in support of a safe, clean and attractive facility. May assist other Environmental Services Staff as required.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

6 months related experience in field required.