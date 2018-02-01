ENVIRONMENTAL SRVCS TECH III
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Feb 01, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
Job Description: Maintains facility floors in required condition. Performs a variety of housekeeping tasks in support of a safe, clean and attractive facility. May assist other Environmental Services Staff as required.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
6 months related experience in field required.
