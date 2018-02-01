Position Highlights:

Employee Satisfaction: Hampton Road's chosen Employer of Choice for over 10 yearsStability: 125 plus years of no company layoffs. Our nurse retention turnover rate under 5% - significantly lower than the national average of 14.6%.Career Growth: Be a part of opening a brand new 12-bed Cardiac Surgery Acute Care unit at Sentara Heart Hospital located on the campus of our level 1 trauma center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Market: Sentara Heart Hospital, a quaternary care facility, is the #2 for Cardiology & Heart Surgery center in Virginia and #24 in the nation for best heart programs. Nursing Excellence: First in the region to become a Magnet® recognized hospital. Location: We are located in the Hampton Roads area surrounded by beaches, historic landmarks dating as far back as the Revolutionary War of 1776, top rated school systems, and seven cities full of life, events, and celebration.

What you will do:

A new care delivery model will allow the team to admit patients who no longer require or meet critical care criteria but are more acute than a typical IMCU patient. Unit is open 24/7 days a week. We ask our RN's to rotate day or night shifts. Must have availability to work 12 hours shifts. Rotating holidays and weekends with other RN staff. Nurses provides service to any patients that has undergone open heart surgeries such as CABG, Valve repair or replacement, aneurysm repair, TAVR, ablations, Heart Transplantation, and Mechanical Circulatory Support devices including the Total Artificial Heart and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO), and various lung surgeries.Nurses will complete management and titration of up to 2 vasopressors or 2 anti-hypertensives.Nurses will manage and monitor arterial and CVP pressure lines.Nurses will provide support to patients on High flow oxygen and BiPap.Unit is equipped with hardwire telemetry monitoring in addition to a central monitoring station. Nurses handle 1-2 patients on this unit based on acuity level.

The Registered Nursing (RN) is responsible to perform a competent level of nursing care as demonstrated by the critical thinking model known as the nursing process. The standards of practice (assessment, diagnosis, outcomes identification, planning, implementation, coordination of care- teaching and health promotion and evaluation) along with the standards of professional performance (ethics, culturally congruent practice, communication, collaboration, leadership, education, evidence- based practice /nursing research, quality, evaluation, resource utilization, and environmental health) encompass the actions and foundation of professional nursing. The RN possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR

RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. BSN or MSN preferred. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; Critical Care/IMCU ACLS within 1 year of hire; Emergency Care - ACLS & PALS or ENPC within 1 year of hire; Oncology Care ONS/ONCC or Sentara approved course Chemotherapy & Biotherapy Provider Card within 6 months of hire. Women's Care - Perinatal departments; NRP within 6 months of hire. Inpatient Pediatrics. PALS within 6 months of hire. All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.



