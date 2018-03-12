Not required

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

DURATION OF INTERNSHIP:

OIG summer internships are generally twelve weeks in duration. Reasonable accommodations will be made for job interviews, school business, holidays, vacations, or other special circumstances. Summer internships are generally part-time (32 hours per week).



Conditions of Student Volunteer Program:

Selectees must submit school transcripts (unofficial is acceptable) and proof of enrollment in a degree or certificate seeking program at an accredited education institution.

Student volunteers do not receive payment of any kind from FMC, except approved volunteers may be eligible for a transit subsidy.

Students must sign and adhere to the Federal Maritime Commission's Student Volunteer Service Agreement.

A representative from selectee's school must sign the Federal Maritime Commission's Student Volunteer Service Agreement form.

Although optional, students are encouraged to work with their school academic advisor to request course credits for the Student Volunteer Program.

You must be a United States Citizen and at least 18 years old; AND Enrolled as a student on at least a half-time basis and as defined by your educational institution and be in good academic standing as defined by your educational institution; AND Submit proof of student eligibility and enrollment for the duration of the student volunteer opportunity. Students must maintain student eligibility and enrollment throughout the duration of the student volunteer opportunity and must be actively enrolled at an accredited institution. Students who have graduated or will graduate prior to the completion of the Student Volunteer Program commitment are ineligible to participate without proof of future enrollment at an accredited educational institution. Specific work schedules vary and will be set upon selection. Education must be from an accredited institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Applicants should report only attendance and/or degrees from accredited institutions. Applicants can verify accreditation at the following website: http://ope.ed.gov/accreditation/Search.aspx

All applicants must meet the basic requirements to be considered eligible by the close of this announcement.

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

Service is not creditable for leave or any other employee benefits. Student interns may be eligible to receive a federal transit benefit to help pay for mass transit for their home-to-work commute.

Accepted student volunteer interns are not considered to be Federal employees for any purpose other than for the purpose of:

The Federal Tort Claims provisions published in 28 U.S.C. 2671 through 2680 which enables individuals (that are not Federal employees) who are injured by negligent or wrongful acts of Federal employees acting within the scope of their employment to submit claims for compensation for those injuries to the Federal Government.

Claims related to injuries to Federal employees sustained during performance of work assignments under 5 U.S.C. Chapter 81.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Complete applications will be reviewed to make sure all volunteer intern program criteria are met. Selections are based on academic achievement, area of study, experience, completeness and professionalism of application package, ability to commit to summer schedule, and interview(s).