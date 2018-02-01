As a MIssion Planning Lab Adminstrator for the F/A-18 and EA-18G Mission Systems Team the incumbents responsibilities include but are not limited to the following:

Essential Job Functions:

Installation of Joint Mission Planning System (JMPS) software, map data, key loading, almanac data, and various mission planning software.

Maintain operational JMPS systems via sound configuration management principles, information assurance updates, periodic system performance analysis and troubleshooting system anomalies.

Provide mission planning and problem resolution support to F/A-18 IPT test engineers, aircrew, team lead and program office representatives for F/A-18 mission planning.

Review system documentation, write test procedures, and test software. Analyze test data to characterize and compare system performance against requirements.

Develop and present technical reports and status briefings.

Support the configuration management of multiple JMPS systems developmental and operational test, beta & demo configurations, hybrid configurations, etc.…

Maintain positive inventory control of the Mission Planning lab assets including hardware, classified and unclassified media, documentation and data transfer devices (MUs, AMUs, and PCMCIA cards).

Experience in system networking, LAN interfaces, server management, Comp-TIA certifications are desired

Must be very reliable, dependable, self-starter with good communication and people skills.

Ability to multi-task and adapt quickly to rapidly changing test environments is essential.

Some experience and knowledge with F/A-18 & E/A-18G systems is desirable.

Requirements

Required Skills:

Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required for most positions.

Associates Degree plus 7 years of experience is required. A High School Diploma/GED plus 13 years, a Bachelor's Degree plus 5 years, or a Master's Degree plus 4 years will also be considered.

Must be able to obtain and maintain a security clearance for duration of employment.

Must be able to obtain COMPTIA certifications.

DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

Please view Equal Employment Opportunity Posters provided by OFCCP here.