Subject Matter Expert in Cameo/Magic Draw or Rhapsody or Sparx Enterprise Architect tool to provide knowledge and expertise in model based System/Software development for an F/A-18 engineering team.

Essential Job Functions:

Provide modeling of Cameo/Magic Draw or Rhapsody or Sparx Enterprise Architect tool to system/software engineering team; this includes defining modeling strategy (such as 4+1), tool setup, training, and troubleshooting.

Verify requirements have been defined and implemented within the models in a correct and sufficiently complete manner.

Recommend best practices.

Answer inquiries and oversee the development of technical solutions.

Review technical documentation.

Liaison with stakeholders and coordinate with different functional work groups.

Perform product training and demonstrations.

Mentor, communicate, describe, and help visualize these complex systems, technologies, and functionalities to system/software development team.

Requirements

Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.

Bachelor's Degree (or work experience equivalent) in Computer Science/Engineering; however strong modeling experience will be considered - 7 years modeling experience.

Must be eligible to obtain and maintain a security clearance for duration of the assignment.

Desired Skills:

Provide logistics modeling for analyzing, coordinating, and reporting data.

Assignment to last 6 months to one year with the possibility of an extension.

