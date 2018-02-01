The Washington Post isn't one of the most read and respected newspapers in the area until it's delivered into readers' hands. That's where you come in. As a part-time Circulation Driver, you'll be responsible for verifying, loading, and transporting various newspaper products to Washington Post distribution centers and warehouses. Drivers are required to unload products from their trailer to the facilities designated areas. Drivers may also be assigned to mail pick-up and/or delivery to various sites. Drivers follow appropriate WP, state, and DOT, safety policies and procedures. In addition, drivers perform fleet inspections before and after a trip, and fuel their equipment. Put your driving and transportation skills to use in a rewarding role that will keep the Washington area one of the most informed and engaged places to live and work.

Responsibilities include:

• Pre-loading newspapers and newspaper-products on delivery trucks

• Deliver newspapers and newspaper-products to Washington Post DC's and warehouses

• Loading and unloading newspaper-products on delivery trucks

• Shuttle/Pick-up/delivery of newspaper products to various WP locations

• Pick-up and/or deliver mail to various locations

• Manage delivery manifest and other driver paperwork.

• Fleet inspections, fueling, delivering trucks to service providers for repair

• Driving different types of trucks and/or tractors

• Assist with stocking, picking, and load supplies

• Perform Driver Road-Test on new driver candidates

• Assist with yard & dock management, and coordinating vendor deliveries and pick-ups

• Assist coordinator as office helper

• Conduct new driver training and mentoring

Skills

Excellent Driving Record

Attention to detail with good communication and customer service skills

Strong knowledge of the VA, MD and DC area

Able to work under the pressures of dispatch & delivery deadlines

Strong knowledge of State & local DOT safety, rules & regulations

Education

Commercial Driver License CDL- “A” or “B”

CDL Drivers need to have a High School Diploma or equivalent education level as minimum academic qualifications.

They must be able to drive a straight-truck or tractor-trailer combo with a weight over 26,001 pounds, and have a minimum of 2 years of driving experience.

INDVAR