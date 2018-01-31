MASON INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, INC.

Information Technology Associate

Reston, Virginia

Position Overview

The Information Technology Associate will be responsible to aid in the evaluation, implementation and maintenance of new technology and software at The Mason Companies. In addition, this position will also aid our Information Technology (IT) department by providing day-to-day quality customer support services for staff and employee operations.

This position will work closely with The Mason Companies IT department, with our local and regional employees, and will report to the Managing Director of Information Technology and Systems.

Responsibilities

Assist in the project management of new technology and software at the Mason Companies. Assist in gathering and documenting of project requirements. Assist in vendor analysis. Assist in keeping projects on track and on time, and making sure deliverables are met. Assist in testing new technology to determine effectiveness and need.

Assist in policy and procedure development, documentation and implementation.

Assist in training and rollout of new technology and software.

Assist in the administration of new technology and software.

Provide Technical Support to staff and employees, customer(s) when necessary as first point of contact.

Assist with troubleshooting of computer related issues such as password resets, email setup and issues, software installs, printer, etc.

Maintain accurate records of completed and pending jobs using ticketing system.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree required.

1 - 2 Years of project management experience.

1 - 2 years of IT experience.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

Excellent organizational skills.

Ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks.

Experience in managing customer queries, and delivering projects to expectations and requirements.

Must be proficient in Windows based environments.

Should possess some basic knowledge of computer/printer anatomy and operations.

Demonstrate outstanding social and interpersonal skills in a professional environment.

Should possess an eagerness and excitement for technology and system improvement.

Excellent benefits, including medical/dental insurance, 401(k) plan, competitive salary and a great work environment. Please send resume to rpylypko@masoncompanies.com

Must be a US citizen.