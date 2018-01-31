RADIATION ONCOLOGY THERAPIST

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Harrisonburg, VA
Posted
Jan 31, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Counselor and Therapist
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Part Time
Job Description:
Sentara RMH Medical Center is seeking a part-time (20 hours per week) Radiation Oncology Therapist.

Provide radiation therapy to patients as prescribed by a Radiation Oncologist according to established practices and standards. Duties may include reviewing prescription and diagnosis; acting as liaison with physician and supportive care personnel; preparing equipment, such as immobilization, treatment, and protection devices; and maintaining records, reports, and files.

Education Level
Associate's Level Degree - RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Basic Life Support

Preferred: Amer Reg of Rad T

Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Registry eligible within 3 months

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this