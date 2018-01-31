Sentara RMH Medical Center is seeking aRadiation Oncology Therapist.

Provide radiation therapy to patients as prescribed by a Radiation Oncologist according to established practices and standards. Duties may include reviewing prescription and diagnosis; acting as liaison with physician and supportive care personnel; preparing equipment, such as immobilization, treatment, and protection devices; and maintaining records, reports, and files.

Education Level

Associate's Level Degree - RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support

Preferred: Amer Reg of Rad T

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Registry eligible within 3 months