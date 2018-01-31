RADIATION ONCOLOGY THERAPIST
Job Description:
Sentara RMH Medical Center is seeking a part-time (20 hours per week) Radiation Oncology Therapist.
Provide radiation therapy to patients as prescribed by a Radiation Oncologist according to established practices and standards. Duties may include reviewing prescription and diagnosis; acting as liaison with physician and supportive care personnel; preparing equipment, such as immobilization, treatment, and protection devices; and maintaining records, reports, and files.
Associate's Level Degree - RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Required: Basic Life Support
Preferred: Amer Reg of Rad T
Registry eligible within 3 months