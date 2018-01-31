MONITOR TECHNICIAN FT Halifax
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- South Boston, VA
- Posted
- Jan 31, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare, Specialty Trades
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Observes, recognizes, interprets, evaluates and documents EKG tracings on telemetry-monitored patients in order to detect deviations from patient's norm. Promptly notifies appropriate personnel of dysrhythmias. Operates and utilizes monitoring system to full capacity. Ensures proper and safe functioning of the telemetry equipment.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Completion of approved course or 1 year experience in monitor surveillance. Knowledge of medical terminology preferred. For Halifax and Blue Ridge applicants, Education or experience in a applicable field required. Completion of a monitor technician program is preferred. Experience working as a monitor technician is preferred.
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-