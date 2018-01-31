MONITOR TECHNICIAN FT Halifax

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
South Boston, VA
Posted
Jan 31, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare, Specialty Trades
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Observes, recognizes, interprets, evaluates and documents EKG tracings on telemetry-monitored patients in order to detect deviations from patient's norm. Promptly notifies appropriate personnel of dysrhythmias. Operates and utilizes monitoring system to full capacity. Ensures proper and safe functioning of the telemetry equipment.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Completion of approved course or 1 year experience in monitor surveillance. Knowledge of medical terminology preferred. For Halifax and Blue Ridge applicants, Education or experience in a applicable field required. Completion of a monitor technician program is preferred. Experience working as a monitor technician is preferred.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this