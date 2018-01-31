TC, INTEGRATED CARE MGMT
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Jan 31, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Optima Health Community Care is seeking an experienced Registered Nurse leader with a background in case management and behavioral health to join our MLTSS division in the role of Team Coordinator- Integrated Care Management.
The ideal candidate will possess:
* Experience with behavioral health in either an impatient/outpatient setting
* Previous supervisory experience of multiple direct reports
* Minimum 3 years of case management experience-preferably with mental health
This is a full-time, benefited position located at our Norfolk, VA office.
Assumes responsibility, accountability and leadership for the daily operations including coordination of work, quality, and service. First line supervisor in the Department of Medical Care Management for assigned site/function. Facilitates the work of assigned team members. Provides a leadership role in ongoing case manager competency assessment, needs identification and educational offerings. Provides educational services to the Medical Care Management staff . Participates in the work activities of assigned teams and provides case management services as needed.
Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Case Management - 3 years
Preferred: Supervisory - Previous experience
License
Required: Registered Nurse
Preferred: Basic Life Support
Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
For Integrated Care Management departments, specialty certification required within one year of eligibility (ACM, CCM, CCCTM or RN-BC). For other service lines, certification based on specialty area required within one year of eligibility. BLS (if in a clinical setting).
