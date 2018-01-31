Optima Health Community Care is seeking an experienced Registered Nurse leader with a background in case management and behavioral health to join our MLTSS division in the role of Team Coordinator- Integrated Care Management.The ideal candidate will possess:* Experience with behavioral health in either an impatient/outpatient setting* Previous supervisory experience of multiple direct reports* Minimum 3 years of case management experience-preferably with mental healthThis is a full-time, benefited position located at our Norfolk, VA office.

Assumes responsibility, accountability and leadership for the daily operations including coordination of work, quality, and service. First line supervisor in the Department of Medical Care Management for assigned site/function. Facilitates the work of assigned team members. Provides a leadership role in ongoing case manager competency assessment, needs identification and educational offerings. Provides educational services to the Medical Care Management staff . Participates in the work activities of assigned teams and provides case management services as needed.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Case Management - 3 years

Preferred: Supervisory - Previous experience

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

For Integrated Care Management departments, specialty certification required within one year of eligibility (ACM, CCM, CCCTM or RN-BC). For other service lines, certification based on specialty area required within one year of eligibility. BLS (if in a clinical setting).