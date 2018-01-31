ADMIN SECRETARY
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Jan 31, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Provides clerical and administrative functions such as drafting correspondence, scheduling appointments, organizing and maintaining records and files, and providing assistance to customers.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Secretary - 3 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Microsoft Office, Service Orientation, Typing Speed 30+ WPM, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Similar jobs
-
New
-
-