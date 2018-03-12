LABORER NA 3502 03
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Fort Belvoir, Virginia
- Posted
- Mar 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Not required
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
Conditions of Employment:
1. If selected, a completed and signed copy of our job application form (DA Form 3433) is required prior to entrance on duty. (Click here to view form and www.apd.army.mil/pub/eforms/DR_a/pdf/A3433_Final.pdf ).
2. Appointment subject to satisfactory completion of all pre-employment checks in accordance with AR 215-3.
CANDIDATES WILL BE RANKED AGAINST THE HIGHLY QUALIFIED CRITERIA. ONLY THE MOST HIGHLY QUALIFIED CANDIDATES WILL BE INITIALLY REFERRED. IF MANAGEMENT DOES NOT SELECT A HIGHLY QUALIFIED CANDIDATE, THEY MAY REQUEST AN ADDITIONAL REFERRAL LIST.
HIGHLY QUALIFIED CRITERIA FOR THIS POSITION ARE:
: Must have lawn care experience
To be evaluated as a highly preferred candidate, your resume MUST clearly reflect ALL knowledge and experience listed under the highly qualified criteria above.
Read more
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
Applicants can claim the following eligibilities:
ISMP, SEP, BBA, CNE/FNE, CNE/APF, Spouse, Widow/parent of veteran, OAV
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-
New