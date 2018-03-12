LABORER NA 3502 03

Employer
USAJobs
Location
Fort Belvoir, Virginia
Posted
Mar 12, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Government and Public Services, Federal
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
TRAVEL REQUIRED:

Not required


RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No


KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
  • Direct Deposit and Social Security Card is required.
  • Physical required

    • Conditions of Employment:
    1. If selected, a completed and signed copy of our job application form (DA Form 3433) is required prior to entrance on duty. (Click here to view form and www.apd.army.mil/pub/eforms/DR_a/pdf/A3433_Final.pdf ).

    2. Appointment subject to satisfactory completion of all pre-employment checks in accordance with AR 215-3.

    No experience required.

    CANDIDATES WILL BE RANKED AGAINST THE HIGHLY QUALIFIED CRITERIA. ONLY THE MOST HIGHLY QUALIFIED CANDIDATES WILL BE INITIALLY REFERRED. IF MANAGEMENT DOES NOT SELECT A HIGHLY QUALIFIED CANDIDATE, THEY MAY REQUEST AN ADDITIONAL REFERRAL LIST.
    HIGHLY QUALIFIED CRITERIA FOR THIS POSITION ARE:

    : Must have lawn care experience

    To be evaluated as a highly preferred candidate, your resume MUST clearly reflect ALL knowledge and experience listed under the highly qualified criteria above.

    Read more

    You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

    Applicants can claim the following eligibilities:
    ISMP, SEP, BBA, CNE/FNE, CNE/APF, Spouse, Widow/parent of veteran, OAV

    Read more Security clearance Not Applicable


    Not ready to apply?

    Email me to apply later

    Similar jobs

    Share
    Apply

    More searches like this