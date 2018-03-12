Background Investigation

1. Ph.D. or equivalent professional experience or a combination of education and equivalent experience in the area of civil or mechanical or material or industrial engineering or a closely related science based discipline.



2. Substantial contributions and strong evidence of engineering research administration as evidenced in publications and innovative leadership in the academic research community and/or professional leadership and awards.



3. Demonstrated broad knowledge of diverse fields of engineering research and demonstrated ability to relate different fields of engineering and science to research problems critical to technological advancement.



4. Knowledge of grant and contract administration, fiscal management, and budget preparation with experience in engineering research support.



Public Trust - Background Investigation

Demonstrated ability to bring about strategic change, both within and outside the organization, to meet organizational goals. Includes the ability to establish an organizational vision and to implement it in a continuously changing environment.Demonstrated ability to lead people toward meeting the organization’s vision, mission, and goals. Includes the ability to provide an inclusive workplace that fosters the development of others, facilitates cooperation and teamwork, and supports constructive resolution of conflicts.Demonstrated ability to meet organizational goals and customer expectations. Includes the ability to make decisions that produce high-quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzing problems, and calculating risks.Demonstrated ability to manage human, financial, and information resources strategically.Demonstrated ability to build coalitions internally and with other Federal agencies, State and local governments, nonprofit and private sector organizations, foreign governments, or international organizations to achieve common goals.For detailed guidance on ECQs, applicants are strongly encouraged to review the Office of Personnel Management's Guide to Senior Executive Service Qualifications

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applicants will be screened for basic eligibility according to the essential qualification requirements. Eligible applicants will be reviewed by an Evaluation Panel according to the criteria based on the qualification requirements. The best qualified candidates will be referred to the appropriate official who will recommend selection.



