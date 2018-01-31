Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

IT Security Analyst II, Information Security Operations - University Information Services

The IT Security Analyst II provides technical expertise and guidance in the areas of information security analysis, intrusion detection, incident response, and network security management. S/he audits and strengthens security on workstations, servers and network systems, and works with systems and network administrators at Georgetown University to ensure that appropriate security levels are maintained. Reporting to the Director of Information Security Operations, the IT Security Analyst II has duties that include but are not limited to:

Security Analysis and Reporting

Uses available security tools and processes, audit workstations, servers and network systems to identify security flaws and vulnerabilities in operating system or application software in accordance with established policies regarding periodicity, coordination, and notification.

Maintains records of audit results, and informs, as appropriate, system administrators, auditors, managers, the security officer, and other relevant parties of these results and any positive or negative trends observed.

Intrusion Detection and Prevention

Builds and maintains an infrastructure for intrusion detection and network security management.

Performs trend analysis on intrusion data.

Maintains detailed records of attempted and successful intrusions.

Incident Response

Investigates possible security incidents or other violations of the acceptable use policies.

Assists and guides systems and network administrators as necessary.

Acts as a UIS liaison during investigations that may involve University Counsel, law enforcement, and national and international security agencies.

Training and Education

Provides security and training support to the systems and networks administrator, staff, and end users.

Supports and fosters collaboration and discussion of security issues via the web, e-mail, discussion lists, and user groups.

Develops processes for informing systems and network administrators of security-related events which may impact the secure operation of a system.

Coordinates with technical staff and other service providers on campus to develop and revise system policies and procedures that help to provide a safe and secure computing environment at Georgetown University.

Stays current on new software tools, security vulnerabilities, and solutions through CERT, SANS, FIRST, EDUCAUSE and other organizations, web sites, mailing lists, and training opportunities.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree or equivalent with relevant course work in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field(s) - Master's preferred

equivalent with relevant course work in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field(s) - Master's preferred 4 years of technical information security experience in one or more of the following areas: Intrusion detection, incident response, vulnerability assessment, system audit, and firewall management

3 years of enterprise Unix (preferbaly Solaris), Windows NT/2000/XP, and/or Cisco system/network administration in an enterprise environment, including the ability to perform operating system hardening, tuning and audit

Familiarity with best practices for security, audit, and incident response

Excellent interpersonal, written and verbal communication, and analytical skills

Extensive knowledge of engineering, supporting, and implementation of the Splunk Enterprise Security application

Experience with the Splunk query language, creating views, reports, and dashboards within Splunk

Experience with current commercial and open-source security tools, such as Nmap, Nessus, ISS Internet Scanner, Snort, and tcpdump, with in-depth knowledge of TCP/IP

Familiarity with at least one of the following programming languages: Python, Perl, Unix Shell, C, C++, or Java

Preferred qualifications

Experience with Active Directory, LDAP, Kerberos, SNMP, Apache, IIS, Oracle, and SQL

Experience in a university environment and with Cisco PIX and Palo Alto

Certifications in security (CISSP, SSCP, and SANS GIAC), SUN Solaris, Cisco, and/or Microsoft

