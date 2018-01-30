Teacher Assistant, Study Hall Monitor

Employer
Loudoun County Public Schools
Location
Leesburg, VA
Posted
Jan 30, 2018
Closes
Mar 12, 2018
Function
Childcare, School and Teaching, Teacher
Industry
Education, Primary and Secondary
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

See Detailed Description

The employee monitors student work and supervises students in a study hall. He/She is responsible for keeping order and maintaining a quiet study atmosphere. Experienced workers in this class initiate their own daily assignments, follow through on matters, and use independent judgment and training to take appropriate actions to deal with standard recurring situations. Performs related work as required.

Graduation from high school, or any equivalent combination of education and experience that would provide the following knowledge, abilities, and skills:

* Ability to maintain order and a quiet study atmosphere in a study hall
* Good human relations and communications skills

