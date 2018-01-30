Sentara Healthcare Occupation Medicine located on the Campus of Obici Hospital in Suffolk is recruiting for a flexi (PRN) LPN to work an average of 1 day a week Monday through Friday. Office hours are 8am to 4:30pm. Not accepting new grad LPN- must have at least 2 years of LPN exp.

The Licensed Practical Nurse under the supervision of the RN, or other licensed health professional, establishes and promotes therapeutic relationships with patients and families in collaboration with other team members to provide safe, holistic care. Provides direct patient care using knowledge, judgment and skills within the legal and ethical framework of nursing. Possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas. The performance of selected nursing acts in the care of individuals or groups who are ill, injured, or experiencing changes in normal health processes; in the maintenance of health; and in the prevention of illness or disease. While working in the Urgent Care or Occupational Medicine clinics, LPN should be prepared to perform substance abuse testing which would include collecting a urine, hair or breath sample. Depending on the actual clinic location assigned, may also be expected to perform audiometry and spirometry.

Education Level

Diploma - NURSING OR

Trade School Graduate - NURSING

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Licensed Practical Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty. BLS required within 90 days of hire. New Hire education requirements: obtains breath alcohol, UDS, and hair collections certifications within 90 days of hire. May not perform these duties without current certification. May also be required to obtain NIOSH and CAOHC certifications within 1 year of hire. May not perform these tests without current certification.