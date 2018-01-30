Optima Health Community Care is seeking an experienced professional to join our compliance department in the role of a Compliance Manager. This full-time, benefited position supports our MLTSS efforts and is located in Virginia Beach, VA.

The Manager of Health Plan Compliance and Integrity is responsible for supporting the Director and/or Vice President in compliance management throughout the division and/or a department. Job objective is to assist the organization/department to meet the regulatory requirements and support quality and integrity efforts. Responsibilities include assisting with interpretation of federal and state rules, laws and regulations; identifying and resolving compliance related issues; developing and implementing compliance work plans, policies and procedures, and activities; monitoring and auditing division and/or department functions against regulatory requirements; educating staff on compliance and regulations; and communicating to staff and key external stakeholders compliance issues or regulatory and/or legislative changes.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree - BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION OR

Bachelor's Level Degree - HEALTH ADMINISTRATION OR

Bachelor's Level Degree - RISK MANAGEMENT

Experience

Required: Compliance - 3 years, Health Insurance Industry - 3 years, Risk Management - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Minimum qualifications for education as bachelor degree in Business Administration, Health Administration, Risk Management or Equivalent Field required. For the Pharmacy department, three years of pharmacy experience is required.