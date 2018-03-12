Not required

Please See "Other Requirements" Section

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Other Requirements:

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Appointment is subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination.

Direct Deposit of Pay is Required.

This is a Career Program (CP) 18 position.

The duties of this position require the incumbent to possess or obtain and maintain a valid state Driver's License in one of the 50 U.S. states or possessions to operate vehicles.

This position requires the incumbent be able to obtain and maintain a determination of eligibility for a Top Secret security clearance or access for the duration of employment.

This position is subject to a pre-employment drug test screening, and random testing thereafter, to include testing based on reasonable suspicion and testing due to direct involvement with an on-duty accident.

This position requires the completion of a pre-employment Physical Examination and an annual examination thereafter to ensure the continued, required level of physical health & ability or fitness to perform the duties of the position.

This position has been designated as "Key" and shall not be vacated during a national emergency or mobilization as doing so would seriously impair the capability of the organization to function effectively.

This position has been designated "Mission Essential".

This position requires the wearing of a uniform and protective clothing and gear.

This position requires shift work to provide coverage on evenings, weekends, holidays, or special situations.

Ability To Do The Work Of The Position Without More Than Normal Supervision (Screen-out Element)

Ability To Interpret Instructions, Specification, etc. (includes blueprinting reading)

Ability to Perform Work with Dexterity and Safety

Knowledge of Equipment Assembly, Installation, Repair, etc.

Operation of Equipment and Machinery

Technical Practices (theoretical, precise, artistic)

Use of Measuring Instruments

Physical Effort : Subject position requires walking, bending, stooping on hard concrete floors for periods of time, while taking readings, cleaning filters, etc.

: Subject position requires walking, bending, stooping on hard concrete floors for periods of time, while taking readings, cleaning filters, etc. Working Conditions: Work is performed in several areas with extreme temperature and humidity variations. Inside work is performed on hard floors such as asbestos or quarry tile, and may be subject to possible shock and burns, skin irritation and fumes from chemicals. Employee is subject to work on any of three shifts including weekends and holidays, and must report accordingly to posted schedule regardless of weather conditions, etc.

Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.There is no specific length of training or experience required. However, you must be able to demonstrate, through experience shown in your written application materials that you possess the sufficient knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the work of this position without more than normal supervision.:Ability to do the work of an Water Treatment Plant Operator~ without more than normal supervision.: Ability to perform common tasks including: (1) Following standard operating procedures to accomplish objectives while adhering to workplace safety standards; (2) Performing basic tests, measurements or adjustments according to instructions provided in manufacturers' operation and maintenance manuals; and (3) Maintaining a clean and neat work area.: Ability to perform common Water Treatment Plant Operator tasks including: (1) Following standard operating procedures to accomplish objectives while adhering to workplace safety standards; (2) Performing basic tests, measurements or adjustments according to instructions provided in manufacturers' operation and maintenance manuals; and (3) Receiving, checking, recording, and unloading water treatment chemicals. - Failure to meet this Screen out Element will result in an ineligible rating.: This position requires a Water Treatment Plant Operator Class I Certification by the American Boards of Certification (ABC) or equivalent in order to be considered for the WG-08 grade level. You MUST upload a copy of your certification and submit it with your application package.: This position requires a Water Treatment Plant Operator Class II Certification by the American Boards of Certification (ABC) or equivalent in order to be considered for the WG-10 grade level. You MUST upload a copy of your certification and submit it with your application package.To meet the basic eligibility, you must receive at least two points on the screen-out element indicated above and must have an average of two points on all the job elements listed below. Your application will be further evaluated to determine if you meet the best qualified cut-off for referral to the selecting official.

If you are unable to apply online or need to fax a document you do not have in electronic form, view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

You may claim military spouse preference.

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



Basis for Rating: Qualified candidates will be assigned to one of three quality categories: Best Qualified, Highly Qualified and Qualified. Veteran preference eligibles are listed ahead of non-preference eligibles within each quality category.

Best Qualified. Candidates in this category possess exceptional skills and experience to exceed well above the minimum requirements for the announced position.

Highly Qualified. Candidates in this category possess good skills and experience above the minimum requirements for the announced position.

Qualified. Candidates in this category meet the minimum experience requirements for the announced position.