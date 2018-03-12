CYS Program Associate Instructor (Piano) NF-03
Not required
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
Conditions of Employment:
1. If selected, a completed and signed copy of our job application form (DA Form 3433) is required prior to entrance on duty. (Click here to view form or copy this URL to your browser: www.apd.army.mil/pub/eforms/DR_a/pdf/A3433_Final.pdf).
2. Appointment is subject to satisfactory completion of pre-employment background checks in accordance with AR 215-3, 2-15, and favorable completion of a Tier 1 Childcare National Agency Check with Inquiries (CNACI) background investigation is required.
3. Appointment is subject to favorable completion of a health assessment/physical to determine suitability for this position.
Note: Immunizations may be required as a condition of employment for the health and safety of those in the facility as determined by medical authority. Already immune individuals (based on documented receipt of vaccine series or physician diagnosed illness), or those subject to religious exemption, or medical contraindication are exempt from this requirement.
4. Successful completion of prescribed training (transition and/or annual) and demonstrated on the job competency is required.
5. Must be available for a week long Drama Camp during the day as the accompanist for the Missoula Children's Theater Production typically held in the Summer.
6. Must be available on Saturdays and evenings.
2. Be able to communicate in English (both written and verbal).
3. Be 18 years of age at the time of appointment.
4. Possess and maintain the physical ability to lift and carry up to 40 lbs, walk, bend, stoop and stand on a routine basis. Duties may involve working both indoors and outdoors.
5. Possess and maintain health and freedom from communicable disease.
6. Demonstrated skill/evidence of competence in instructional area.
Highly Preferred are those candidates who possess a Professional Certificate/Credential as an Piano Instructor; or Associates Degree or higher with 15 semester hours of college credit in the area of instruction (Piano) AND previous work experience working with children and/or youth.
Applicants that meet the highly preferred criteria will be referred to the selecting official first. All other applicants will be referred as needed and requested by the selecting official.
Professional Certificate/Credential as a Piano Instructor; or Associates Degree or higher with 15 semester hours of college credit in the area of instruction (Piano) AND previous work experience working with children and/or youth.
- Additional selections may be made from this vacancy announcement for up to 90 days after the closing date.
- Payment Permanent Change of Station (PCS) costs is not authorized, based on a determination that a PCS move is not in the Government interest.
- Please check out our Applicant Information Kit to view additional information you may find useful when applying for our jobs. (Click here to view kit or copy this URL: http://cpol.army.mil/employ/NAF/NAF_Applicant_Information_Kit.pdf
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
Applicants can claim the following eligibilities:
- NAF Preference - Involuntarily Separated From the Military
- NAF Preference - Spouse Employment Preference (SEP)
- NAF Priority Consideration - Business Based Action
- NAF Priority Consideration - Current Appropriated Funds Employee CNE (APF)
- NAF Priority Consideration - Current/Former NAF Employee (CNE/FNE)
- NAF Priority Consideration - Outside Applicant Veteran (OAV)
- NAF Priority Consideration - Spouse/Widow/Parent of Veteran (OAV)
