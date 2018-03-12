Not required

Direct Deposit and Social Security Card is required

Meet qualification/eligibility/background requirements for this position

A one year probationary period may be required

Satisfactorily complete an employment verification (E-Verify) check

Conditions of Employment:

1. If selected, a completed and signed copy of our job application form (DA Form 3433) is required prior to entrance on duty. (Click here to view form or copy this URL to your browser: www.apd.army.mil/pub/eforms/DR_a/pdf/A3433_Final.pdf).

2. Appointment is subject to satisfactory completion of pre-employment background checks in accordance with AR 215-3, 2-15, and favorable completion of a Tier 1 Childcare National Agency Check with Inquiries (CNACI) background investigation is required.

3. Appointment is subject to favorable completion of a health assessment/physical to determine suitability for this position.

Note: Immunizations may be required as a condition of employment for the health and safety of those in the facility as determined by medical authority. Already immune individuals (based on documented receipt of vaccine series or physician diagnosed illness), or those subject to religious exemption, or medical contraindication are exempt from this requirement.

4. Successful completion of prescribed training (transition and/or annual) and demonstrated on the job competency is required.

5. Must be available for a week long Drama Camp during the day as the accompanist for the Missoula Children's Theater Production typically held in the Summer.

6. Must be available on Saturdays and evenings.

. Possess a high school diploma or GED certificate.. Be able to communicate in English (both written and verbal).Be 18 years of age at the time of appointment.. Possess and maintain the physical ability to lift and carry up to 40 lbs, walk, bend, stoop and stand on a routine basis. Duties may involve working both indoors and outdoors.. Possess and maintain health and freedom from communicable disease.. Demonstrated skill/evidence of competence in instructional area.are those candidates who possess a Professional Certificate/Credential as anInstructor; or Associates Degree or higher with 15 semester hours of college credit in the area of instructionAND previous work experience working with children and/or youth.

Professional Certificate/Credential as a Piano Instructor; or Associates Degree or higher with 15 semester hours of college credit in the area of instruction (Piano) AND previous work experience working with children and/or youth.

