Graphic Design & Multimedia Specialist, Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce - McCourt School of Public Policy

The Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce is an independent, nonprofit research and policy institute that studies the link between education, career qualifications, and workforce demands. The Center conducts research in three core areas with the goal of better aligning education and training with workforce and labor market demand: jobs, skills, and people.

The Graphic Design & Multimedia Specialist applies innovative layout and design expertise to enhance the digital presence via its website, publications and data visualizations. S/he has substantial involvement in the production of the Center's reports (8 - 10 per year). The Graphic Design & Multimedia Specialist has duties that include but are not limited to:

Manages the Center's websites through content creation, using WordPress/HTML/CSS to code webpages and create interactive tools.

Conceptualizes dynamic data visualizations with vendors and creates tools as needed, including statistical graphs, interactive tables, and charts.

Creates infographics, one-pagers, minor publications and more using Adobe InDesign.

Designs banners and social media graphics using Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator.

Manages vendor relationships, including graphic designers, web developers, and printers.

Writes, copyedits and proofs documents, web projects, and graphic design projects.

Collaborates on video creative input, conducting video and podcast editing as needed.

Collaborates on development of website strategy.

Manages external web developers to continue enhancing our digital presence.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in Graphic Design

2 -4 years of layout/design, front-end web development, project coordination and/or management

Experience with Adobe Creative Suite, WordPress, and HTML/CSS software

Self-starter with a strong work ethic, excellent time-management skills, and high detail orientation

Strong communication and organizational skills

Preference for familiarity with video editing (Adobe Premiere, Final Cut Pro), digital publishing, app development, UX design, and JavaScript

