Art Music Therapist
- Employer
- United Medical Center
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Jan 29, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Counselor and Therapist
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
United Medical Center, is accepting applications for PRN Expressive Arts Therapist Per Diem position to support weekday programming and/or to cover planned and unplanned absences in the Behavioral Health department. This position requires excellent clinical skills in group work and an ability to adapt to various patient populations including adolescents, adults, and older adults. The Expressive Arts Therapist is responsible for assessing patients' leisure and recreational activities, providing age and developmentally appropriate therapy groups, clinical documentation, and establishing behavioral treatment goals in a manner consistent with the philosophy and objectives of the Hospital. Knowledge of group leadership skills, age specific growth and development, crisis and behavior management, trauma informed care and the recovery model are assets. Must demonstrate flexibility to provide care to varied populations including adults, older adults, and dually diagnosed patients.
Master's Degree in Art, Music, Dance/Movement or Masters preferred in Recreation Therapy field preferred.
Minimum 2 years' experience working with a mental health population
Current registration, certification or licensure in accordance with state and/or national board standards of specific field of expressive arts (i.e.,art, recreational, music, dance/movement therapy).
Or you may forward resumes to dpeake@united-medicalcenter.com
