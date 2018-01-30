The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation and conduct other activities to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions. The National Academies also encourage education and research, recognize outstanding contributions to knowledge, and increase public understanding in matters of science, engineering, and medicine.

The Transportation Research Board (TRB) is a major division of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine—a private, nonprofit institution that is providing services to the government, the public, and the scientific and engineering communities. The Board's mission is to provide leadership in transportation innovation and progress through research and information exchange, conducted within a setting that is objective, interdisciplinary, and multimodal.

The Cooperative Research Programs (CRP) are applied, contract research programs that develop near-term, practical solutions to problems in the highway, transit, airport, freight and hazardous materials transportation industries.

JOB SUMMARY:

The Senior Program Assistant performs clerical and administrative duties for assigned programs/projects under minimal supervision for three Senior Program Officers administering research projects in the Cooperative Research Programs. Performs administrative tasks. Coordinates logistical and administrative aspects of meetings. Writes, edits, and formats routine correspondence. Interfaces with committee members and performs duties involving committee activities. May participate in research efforts including collection, assembly, and tabulation of data, as well as researching and summarizing literature. May guide work of program assistants and temporary staff.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES:

1. Performs administrative tasks including word processing, copying, faxing, filing, answering and screening calls, writing and editing correspondence, and compiling and coordinating mailings. Creates, maintains, and updates records, databases, and files. May serve as timesheet coordinator.

2. Coordinates logistical arrangements for committee meetings. Assembles and reproduces agenda books and briefing materials. Provides administrative support for meetings. Coordinates travel and lodging arrangements. Selects menu and arranges for support services. Registers attendees. Provides assistance at meetings and resolves issues.

3. Performs basic research activities, including literature searches for staff and committee members. Gathers references. May participate in other research efforts including collection, assembly, and tabulation of data and summarizing literature.

4. Prepares vouchers and reviews and processes travel expense reports.

5. Inputs edits and proofreads reports. Formats text and publications. Coordinates with printers/publishers to have materials printed.

6. Responds to inquiries and follows-up on communications. Communicates with members, sponsors, or other external customers, answering questions and providing information.

7. May perform administrative-related Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA) compliance tasks.

8. Attends meetings, training classes, and workshops.

9. Mentors and trains new support staff. Coordinates temporary help and may supervise work of temporary staff.

10. May update and maintain web pages.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite. Ability to solve problems with supervisory consultation or by following procedures. Ability to prioritize work and the flexibility to change directions as the job dictates. Ability to work successfully in a team environment. Ability to develop relationships with co-workers and employees in other National Academies’ departments through effective communication. Good written, verbal, and interpersonal skills with a proven ability to effectively interact with all levels of employees.



