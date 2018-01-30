Job Description

Minimum Qualifications :

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management, Procurement & Logistics Management or a related fied. Minimum four (4) years demonstrated progressively responsible experience in the maintenance operations, procurement operations, inventory delivery, control and/or accountability operations as related to elevators and escalators.

Or, a combination of post-high school education or possession of a high school equivalency certificate and minimum six (6) years of demonstrated progressively responsible experience in the maintenance operations, procurement operations, inventory delivery, control, and/or accountability operations as related to elevators and escalators.

License:

Possession of, or the ability to rapidly obtain a valid District of Columbia, Maryland, or Virginia motor vehicle operator’s permit issued from the jurisdiction of residence.

Possession of a valid National Association of Elevator Safety Authorities (NAESA) QEI-1 certification or equivalent QEI-1 certification recognized in District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia jurisdictions.

Medical Group:

Ability to satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this position, if required. The incumbent must be able to perform the essential functions of this position either with or without reasonable accommodations.

Job Summary/Duties:

This is a professional supervisory and technical position responsible for daily oversight and supervision of various contractors maintaining and repairing WMATA elevators and escalators. Incumbent is responsible for assignments of a very detailed and time-sensitive nature. Incumbent ensures that all necessary equipment, parts and supplies required for elevator and escalator modification or repair contracts are available. Incumbent ensures contracted work directly supports the elevator and escalator maintenance plan and goals of the Authority’s in-house maintenance program. Incumbent ensures that work is completed on time and in compliance with contract specifications. Incumbent in this position is responsible for conducting elevator/escalator Substantial Completion Inspections and Acceptance Inspections. This position has broad latitude for independent judgment and action within established guidelines.

Supervises and maintains daily oversight of ELES contracted elevator and escalator maintenance, repair, replacement and/or rehabilitation work.

Coordinates on-site delivery of all parts, supplies and materials required for effective management of elevator and escalator contracted maintenance, repair, replacement or rehabilitation activities.

Establishes and maintains a schedule of routine inspections of elevator and escalator work completed by contractors.

Assists in the development and review of specifications related to the scope of work for elevator and escalator contracts.

Maintains records related to periodic and routine inspections which may be used to evaluate the ELES replacement, modernization and maintenance programs or to respond to inquiries from COUN, SAFE, RISK and others.

The above duties and responsibilities are not intended to limit specific duties and responsibilities of this position. They are not intended to limit in any way the right of supervisors to assign, direct and control the work of employees under their supervision.

Evaluation Criteria:

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Credit history report for positions with fiduciary responsibilities

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

