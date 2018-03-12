STEM and Health Summer Internship Program-2018

The EMMES Corporation, established in 1977, is a privately-owned Contract Research Organization (CRO). Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland Emmes employs over six hundred staff worldwide with offices located in Frederick, Maryland, Vancouver, Canada and Bangalore, India. Ranked as a top area workplace of choice by the Washington Post, Emmes fosters an environment of collaboration, professional growth, and exceptional work life balance.

Our studies impact public health initiatives on a global scale occurring in more than sixty countries spanning across six continents. We offer statistical support for the entire process of clinical trials from study design and protocol development through data analysis and manuscript generation.

Primary Purpose

The EMMES Corporation is seeking Summer Interns, who are currently enrolled in a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) or Health-Related Undergraduate, Graduate or PhD accredited College Program. The Summer Interns will be provided applied learning opportunities, with meaningful real-life, hands-on work experiences, which promote Emmes’ commitment in supporting important Public Health issues.

Primary Responsibilities

Interns will participate in clinical trials data management activities

Responsibilities may include assisting generation and review of technical reports and documents including data tables, figures and listings

Perform data audits and quality control review of databases, web sites and spreadsheets

Provide administrative support including copying, filing and other related tasks

Perform other duties as assigned

Emmes is Seeking Interns with the following qualifications

Must currently be enrolled in an Undergraduate, Masters or PhD program, in a STEM or Health-Related major

Strong problem solving, organizational and analytical skills

Demonstrate high attention to detail, ability to multi-task and prioritize workload

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite products and other basic office equipment including but not limited to; copier, scanner, fax machine and other basic office equipment.

Strong written and oral communication skills

Clinical Research and/or Public Health experience desired

Application Period

The EMMES Corporation is currently accepting resumes for our 2018 Formalized STEM and Health Summer Internship Program in our Rockville and Frederick, Maryland office locations.

Application Deadline-All resumes must be received no later than March 31, 2018 to be considered for the Summer Internship Program!

*For immediate consideration please submit your resume and cover letter, indicating why you are interested in working for The EMMES Corporation and apply directly through the company website at www.emmes.com.

CONNECT WITH US!!

Follow us on Twitter - @EMMESCorp

Find us on LinkedIn - The EMMES Corporation

The EMMES Corporation is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer and does not discriminate in its selection and employment practices. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, disability, protected veteran status, genetic information, age, or other legally protected characteristics.