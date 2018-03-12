The EMMES Corporation, established in 1977, is a privately-owned Contract Research Organization (CRO). Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland Emmes employs over six hundred staff worldwide with offices located in Frederick, Maryland, Vancouver, Canada and Bangalore, India. Ranked as a top area workplace of choice by the Washington Post, Emmes fosters an environment of collaboration, professional growth, and exceptional work life balance.

Our studies impact public health initiatives on a global scale occurring in more than sixty countries spanning across six continents. We offer statistical support for the entire process of clinical trials from study design and protocol development through data analysis and manuscript generation.

Emmes is seeking a Clinical Information Specialist/Scientific Program Coordinator to assist with various tasks in support of cancer clinical trials.

Position Description

Scientific Steering Committees at NCI are charged with developing and prioritizing large phase II and phase III oncology trials. The Clinical Information Specialist/Steering Committee Coordinator works closely with the NCI to provide scientific, logistical and administrative support the Committees.

Roles and Responsibilities

Manage all coordination efforts for scientific steering committees, task forces and working groups of cancer researchers.

Develop and maintain close communication with NCI and other leading physicians and scientists

Ensure daily forward progression of all aspects of the scientific steering committee evaluation process

Schedule and host conference calls and meetings.

Create and distribute all concept evaluation materials and in-person meeting materials for committees).

Write scientific summaries of calls/meetings pertaining to cancer research.

Independent follow-up on action items from all meetings.

Manage committee membership including confidentiality, conflict of interest, terms, election processes, and roster production/maintenance.

Create all evaluation and membership ballots and prepare reports for NCI as needed.

Maintain all committee business in Access database

Coordinate Clinical Trial Planning Meetings as needed.

Compile scientific information, such as results of PubMed searches.

Review documents related to cancer clinical trials to flag information needed for abstraction into a database.

Possible opportunity to edit manuscripts and abstracts, and assist with PowerPoint presentations.

Opportunity for advancement.

Primary Requirements

Bachelor’s degree, scientific degree preferred

Knowledge of biology

Knowledge of clinical trials is a plus

Strong writing skills and oral communication skills

Independent worker

Ability to format documents for consistent, professional appearance

Ability to multi task and prioritize deadlines across projects

Detail-oriented

Solid computer skills including Microsoft Suite and database experience

