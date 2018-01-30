SPATIAL COORDINATOR

Conservation International (CI) has been protecting nature for the benefit of all for over 30 years. Through science, policy, and partnerships, CI is helping build a healthier, more prosperous and more productive planet.

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Spatial Coordinator develops, analyzes, and distributes detailed high-quality GIS and technical data and information. H/she utilizes GIS, remote sensing, and related data to prepare and produce spatial data, imagery, maps, and related information. The Spatial Coordinator serves as a key technical resource for internal and external stakeholders that depend on GIS data and analysis to effectively manage and implement CI conservation priorities.

The Spatial Coordinator plays a key role in capacity building and the transfer of GIS knowledge to stakeholders. This includes helping to incorporate spatial planning and analysis into conservation and development decision making. S/he will work collaboratively with internal teams, programs, and outside partners, including local government and NGOs, to share technical advice and knowledge sharing to build capacity. The Coordinator will identify user training needs, develop training materials and conduct training as needed. S/he will develop standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other tools to guide users in applying GIS data. Support monitoring and evaluation efforts as directed.

This position does not directly supervise staff. Duties are performed under general supervision.

This is a one (1) year position

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Prepare and produce spatial data, information and analysis for conservation projects.

Develop and oversee the management of GIS digital data, maps, and other spatial products.

Maintain and update the spatial information/GIS database system. Develop and oversee standard operating procedures on database maintenance and assist field personnel as needed.

Provide user technical and technical support. Disseminate GIS data tools to CI and external teams and partners and provide relevant user training.

Support monitoring and evaluation activities as directed.

Manage sub-contract mapping work as necessary.

Identify capacity building training and equipment needs. Assist partners in using GIS data, equipment, and related tools to provide timely analysis to effectively inform conservation priority decision making.

Develop and maintain a training plan to increase partner capacity. Prepare training modules and materials; organize and coordinate training efforts as directed.

Conduct follow-up evaluation to ensure partner capacity and skill levels are increasing. Recommend strategies to increase capacity.

As directed, provide technical input to planning, project development, report writing, and related communications activities.

Perform system testing of operational web-based systems.

Perform rapid assessments of land use changes using satellite imagery.

Manage consultancies for translating communication materials related to web-based systems.

Coordinate internal interviews and compile information to assess institution-wide technology needs.

Create DOIs for relevant datasets for public distribution.

Create online surveys for feedback on operational web-based systems and compile responses.

Other related duties as assigned.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Normal office environment.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Required

High school diploma or equivalent required.

College degree in forestry, geography, geographic information systems or natural resources preferred.

2-4 years work experience in geospatial analysis and database development.

Expert-level user of GIS software. Proficient with software systems, terminology and procedures. Skilled in learning and adapting new software applications.

Excellent analytical and mathematical skills.

Proficient in Microsoft Office or Google Docs.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Experience in developing and delivering user training and end user support.

Team player and ability to effectively partner and collaborate with internal and external stakeholders.

Experience with remote sensing image analysis and/or spatial modeling software.

Preferred

Bachelor’s degree in geography, geographic information systems or natural resources.

To apply please submit your resume and cover letter.

