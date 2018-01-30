PARALEGAL AND COORDINATOR

Conservation International (CI) has been protecting nature for the benefit of all for over 30 years. Through science, policy, and partnerships, CI is helping build a healthier, more prosperous and more productive planet.

POSITION SUMMARY:

CI’s Conservation Finance Division (CFD) provides financing to support field-level conservation and ensure economic benefits to local communities. CFD operates through a number of funds, including Conservation Ventures and GCF (Global Conservation Fund), which finances the creation, expansion and long-term management of priority areas for conservation. Current initiatives include programmatic management of the Blue Abadi fund in Indonesia and support for Nia Tero, a new fund focusing on conservation led by indigenous people.

This position provides paralegal support as part of the Conservation Finance Division’s (CFD) legal team, coordinator support for the Global Conservation Fund (GCF), and coordinator support for the Conservation Finance Division.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

CFD Paralegal Duties:

The CFD Paralegal supports the work of the two CFD legal advisors. Specific duties for this position include:

Preparing, reviewing, proofreading and editing grant, loan and other transaction documents.

Assisting with both internal and external processes for the closing of transactions.

Conducting legal research.

Conducting legal due diligence on borrowers and related projects for Conservation Ventures.

Assisting with the contracting of vendors and leading the disbursements to vendors as needed.

Maintaining contact with other CI departments, local counsel and grantees.

Providing support in the retention of local counsel (researching local firms, drafting requests for proposals, drafting request for proposal charts to compare the various firms).

GCF Coordinator Duties:

The GCF grant coordinator will primarily provide timely assistance to GCF staff with the collection and evaluation of reports from grantees that have received GCF funding, programmatic backstopping, and communications. Specific activities undertaken include:

Coordinating technical reporting and deliverables for the USAID Blue Abadi grant.

Producing fact sheets, narrative long-term financing packages, and other communications products for donors.

Providing administrative and programmatic support for the GCF portfolio.

Collecting and tracking long-term financing reports for legacy GCF deals.

CFD Coordinator Duties:

The coordinator will also support the Conservation Finance Division as a whole through tasks that include:

Researching topics related to conservation finance.

Maintaining organized records through document management systems.

Organizing division-wide events.

Providing general administrative support to CFD staff, including scheduling and expense reporting.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

The duties of this position are carried out in a normal office environment.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Required

2-4 years of related work experience.

Proficiency with MS Office Suite.

Strong writing, proofreading and communication skills.

Ability to keep track of documents and track progress of project activity.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Ability to juggle and prioritize several tasks, flexibility, friendly personality.

Spanish proficiency (speaking and writing).

Preferred

Bachelor's degree.

French and/or Portuguese language skills.

Demonstrated interest in nature conservation, human development, or conservation finance.

To apply please submit your resume, cover letter and references.

Conservation International is an Affirmative Action/ Equal Opportunity Employer of minorities, females, protected veterans, and individuals with disabilities. It is the policy of CI to afford equal employment opportunity to all employees and applicants for employment. CI offers reasonable accommodation in the employment process for individuals with disabilities. If you need assistance in the application or hiring process to accommodate a disability, you may request an accommodation at any time. If you require an application accommodation due to a disability, please e-mail your request to applyhelp@conservation.org and include "accommodation" in the subject line.