STAFF DEVELOPMENT COORD, RN
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Jan 29, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Conducts needs assessments and staff training especially for the nursing department but also for all other SLC staff. Maintains the education program according to established standards to increase staff awareness and effectiveness. Establishes and maintains educational records including orientation for scanning into electronic HR files.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Frail and Elderly Population - 2 years, Long Term Care Nursing - 2 years, Teaching - 2 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Registered Nurse
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Instructing, Learning Strategies, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Word, Technology/Computer
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-
New