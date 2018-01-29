Conducts needs assessments and staff training especially for the nursing department but also for all other SLC staff. Maintains the education program according to established standards to increase staff awareness and effectiveness. Establishes and maintains educational records including orientation for scanning into electronic HR files.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Frail and Elderly Population - 2 years, Long Term Care Nursing - 2 years, Teaching - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Instructing, Learning Strategies, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Word, Technology/Computer

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below