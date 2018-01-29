STAFF DEVELOPMENT COORD, RN

Sentara Healthcare
Norfolk, VA
Jan 29, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
Nurse
Healthcare
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Job Description: Conducts needs assessments and staff training especially for the nursing department but also for all other SLC staff. Maintains the education program according to established standards to increase staff awareness and effectiveness. Establishes and maintains educational records including orientation for scanning into electronic HR files.

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Required: Frail and Elderly Population - 2 years, Long Term Care Nursing - 2 years, Teaching - 2 years

Required: Registered Nurse

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Instructing, Learning Strategies, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Word, Technology/Computer

