Sentara Healthcare is accepting applications for an experienced Patient Account Representative to work Full Time Days at our Battlefield Corporate Center in Chesapeake, VA. The ideal candidate will have Medicare experience, preferably in billing, knowledge of coding and medical terminology. The selected candidate will complete workflow in the Medicare DDE system and provide billing for all Medicare and HMO claims for Sentara's 10 hospitals. This is an rewarding opportunity for an independent professional with strong analytical ability and an attention to detail.Requirements for this positions are:2 years Medicare Hospital billing experience requiredKnowledge of Medicare DDE systemKnowledge of Epic preferredKnowledge of Cirius preferredProficient in Microsoft Word

The employee is responsible for the following in assigned areas: billing for medium and low dollar claims, daily reconciliation, registration, auditing, and collection of information. Responds to phone inquiries and follows up to obtain information requested.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Billing - 1 year

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Mathematics, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below