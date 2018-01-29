PATIENT ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE - Medicare/Medicaid
- Sentara Healthcare
- Chesapeake, VA
- Jan 29, 2018
- Mar 20, 2018
- Nurse
- Healthcare
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Healthcare is accepting applications for an experienced Patient Account Representative to work Full Time Days at our Battlefield Corporate Center in Chesapeake, VA. The ideal candidate will have Medicare experience, preferably in billing, knowledge of coding and medical terminology. The selected candidate will complete workflow in the Medicare DDE system and provide billing for all Medicare and HMO claims for Sentara's 10 hospitals. This is an rewarding opportunity for an independent professional with strong analytical ability and an attention to detail.
Requirements for this positions are:
2 years Medicare Hospital billing experience required
Knowledge of Medicare DDE system
Knowledge of Epic preferred
Knowledge of Cirius preferred
Proficient in Microsoft Word
The employee is responsible for the following in assigned areas: billing for medium and low dollar claims, daily reconciliation, registration, auditing, and collection of information. Responds to phone inquiries and follows up to obtain information requested.
High School Grad or Equivalent
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Billing - 1 year
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Mathematics, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
