Competitive pay plans

Comprehensive health care plans

Generous paid annual leave

Fully funded retirement plan and 403b plan

Long and short term disability

Tuition Reimbursement

Flex spending and life insurance

You can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital is a 160-bed acute care hospital that serves Southern Virginia Beach, as well as the neighboring Chesapeake and northeastern North Carolina communities.Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, in partnership with Bon Secours Virginia, brings quality clinical outcomes, experienced physicians, award winning patient safety initiatives, advanced technology and a patient-centered approach to care for patients. Combined with more than 100 physicians and services offered on the multiple campus medical office buildings, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital is a comprehensive healthcare destination for the community.Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace.

The Mid-Level Practitioner provides comprehensive primary care services, acute care services, and extended care services in the areas of nursing and medicine for individuals, their families, and communities. This care is provided within the Mid-Level Practitioner's specialty area(s), settings, and scope of practice. The Mid-Level Practitioner may assume the role of provider, clinical expert, educator, administrator, researcher, case manager and/or consultant.

Education Level

Master's Level Degree - PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Cardiac Life Support, Physician Assistant

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Speaking

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Previous experience in specialty area as Physician Assistant as determined by the Administrator/Medical Director of specialty area preferred. Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) required within one year of hire. The Mid-Level Practitioner maintains continuing education credits of as prescribed by licensing body and specific division and maintains prescriptive authority; acquires special clinical competencies as required by division; participates in quality assurance and utilization management activities; and assists with risk management functions.