Not required

You must be a U.S. Citizen to apply for this job

Designated and/or random drug testing may be required

Selective Service Registration is required for males born after 12/31/1959

You may be required to serve a probationary period

Subject to a background/security investigation

Must be proficient in written and spoken English

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Physical Requirements: Applicants must meet physical standards for the position. A physical examination prior to placement is required. This is a designated drug testing position. After appointment, you will be subject to random testing for illegal drug use. The physical requirements of this position include: ability to an access all patient care areas as required. The work requires regular and recurring physical exertion such as standing or walking for prolonged periods of time; frequent bending, reaching, stooping, and stretching to set-up and take apart respiratory equipment and apparatus; lifting and repositioning patients; pushing or pulling heavy objects such as oxygen tanks, ventilators, medication carts, and etc. The work may require specific physical characteristics and abilities such as above-average dexterity to perform intricate respiratory therapy procedures.



Selected applicants will be required to complete an online onboarding process.

United States Citizenship. Non-citizens may only be appointed when it is not possible to recruit qualified citizens in accordance with VA Policy.

Non-citizens may only be appointed when it is not possible to recruit qualified citizens in accordance with VA Policy. Registered Respiratory Therapist. Has a certificate as an RRT from the NBRC (National Board for Respiratory Care) and a registry number, or a certificate from another body which the NBRC recognizes as its credentialing equivalent. This includes registration based on either: (1) Having fulfilled the requirements and passed the registry examination administered by the NBRC since 1983, or (2) Having fulfilled the requirements and passed the registry examination for a registered inhalation or respiratory therapist administered by the (1) National Board for Respiratory Therapy from July 1974 through 1982 or (2) American Registry of Inhalation Therapists from 1961 through June 1974

English Language Proficiency. RRTs appointed to direct patient-care positions must be proficient in spoken and written English as required by 38 U.S.C. 7402(d), and 7407(d).

Registered Respiratory Therapist with at least one year of post-graduation clinical experience.

Prior experience in performance of traditional bronchoscopies.

Special training, knowledge and skills in performing EBUS and other advanced bronchoscopy procedures.

Experience in organizing and maintaining a Bronchoscopy Laboratory or similar facility.

Current BLS/CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation card)

Current proficiency and competency in standards for hospital and service.

Current ACLS card encouraged.

: In addition to meeting the basic requirements stated above, the following qualifications criteria must be met in determining the appropriate grade assignment of candidates.. None beyond the basic requirements.Candidates must haveof the following:1. At least 1 year of successful experience related to respiratory therapy at the GS-7 level or equivalent. Qualifying experience at this level is work which includes duties such as: administering assisted and controlled ventilation to patients with tracheotomies and other complex medical problems requiring frequent adjustments in ventilator parameters; administering and monitoring advanced ventilator techniques such as positive end expiratory pressure and continuous positive airway pressure; developing plans for weaning patients from ventilators; assessing the respiratory status of patients using data acquired through physical observation and clinical analysis of blood gas data, chest x-rays, and electrocardiogram to determine the effectiveness of therapy being administered and to make recommendations to physicians regarding changes in treatment; performing the most difficult respiratory therapy procedures to maintain ventilation, including endotracheal intubation, tracheal lavage, and tracheotomy care; and providing in-service training to others in various specialized areas of respiratory care.2. Demonstrated knowledge and ability needed to perform complex respiratory procedures with minimal supervision. Is able to participate with physicians and nurses and other staff in planning respiratory treatment, with great reliance on the individual's knowledge of the equipment.3. Demonstrated knowledge and ability to provide emergency or critical respiratory care; service as a shift leader or supervisor or sole responsible respiratory therapist on a shift; and to plan and conduct training sessions with respiratory therapy students, hospital staff, patients, and family members.VA Regulations, specifically VA Handbook 5005, Part II, Appendix G-11,Registered Respiratory Therapist Qualification Standard. This can be found in the local Human Resources Office.The full performance level of this vacancy is GS-08. The actual grade at which an applicant may be selected for this vacancy is in the range of GS-07 to GS-08.

IMPORTANT: A transcript must be submitted with your application if you are basing all or part of your qualifications on education.



There is no educational substitution for this position.



Note: Only education or degrees recognized by the U.S. Department of Education from accredited colleges, universities, schools, or institutions may be used to qualify for Federal employment. You can verify your education here: http://ope.ed.gov/accreditation/. If you are using foreign education to meet qualification requirements, you must send a Certificate of Foreign Equivalency with your transcript in order to receive credit for that education. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

