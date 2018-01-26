See Detailed Description

This is skilled preventive maintenance work in maintaining heating, air conditioning, and other related systems in school facilities. Employees in this class perform varied preventive maintenance, minor repair and calibration of ventilation, air conditioning, electronic-pneumatic controls, and related ancillary equipment. This employee also has responsibility for ensuring that safety procedures are followed in the removal of hazardous materials. Work is performed in accordance with standard trade practices and applicable codes and regulations.



PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Calibrates/repairs electronic and pneumatic thermostats

* Services and maintains pneumatic control air compressors, refrigerated air dryers, filtration components, lights, and pressure regulators

* Services and calibrates pneumatic receiver controllers, damper operators, temperature transmitters, valves, heat sequencers, and other electronic/pneumatic components in HVAC systems

* Coordinates repair service with school staff for minimal interruption of classroom activities

* Determines need, obtains information, and places orders for parts/component replacement on a recurring cycle to ensure efficient work flow

* Performs related work as required; work may be inside or outside of a facility



QUALIFICATIONS:

Vocational training in air conditioning and refrigeration systems and maintenance, or any equivalent combination of education and experience that would provide the following knowledge, abilities, and skills:

* Working knowledge of the heating and air conditioning maintenance trade including limited knowledge of applicable code and regulations

* Position requires considerable knowledge of the hazards and safety precautions of the trade, particularly those involving AHERA procedures

* Ability to perform semi-skilled general facilities maintenance work

* Ability to use the tools, equipment, and materials of the field safely and effectively

* Ability to follow oral and written instructions, to communicate effectively, and to work cooperatively with others. Must be able to use computer/tablets to receive work assignments and other communications



PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of the job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.



While performing the duties of this job, the employee is frequently required to walk, stand, climb a ladder and use an aerial lift; stoop, kneel, crouch or bend; use hands to finger, handle or feel objects or tools; and reach with hands and arms; and lift and carry up to approximately 50 pounds. The employee is regularly required to see. May occasionally be exposed to extreme temperatures or other inclement weather, and loud noises.

