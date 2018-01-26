This is skilled heating and air conditioning work.

The employee is responsible for ensuring that heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment, digital controls, and related equipment are properly maintained and repaired. Work includes three main areas: maintenance of roof top units (RTU's) and packaged equipment, variable air volume (VAV) systems, and minor chiller components. The work is performed in accordance with standard practices of the trade and applicable codes and regulations. An experienced worker in this position initiates his/her own daily assignments, follows through on matters, and uses independent judgment and training to take appropriate actions to deal with standard recurring situations.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Performs routine maintenance and minor repairs of commercial HVAC equipment; includes RTU's, VAV's, fan coils, blower motors, dampers, circulating pumps, gas/oil furnaces, chillers, cooling towers, water pipe loop systems.

* Services and maintains air compressors, refrigerated air dryers, filtration components, and pressure regulators.

* Performs preventive maintenance inspection of mechanical systems and equipment, orders replacement parts and materials, coordinates installation schedule with customers.

* Performs related work as required.

Apprentice level experience in the heating and air conditioning trade; or any equivalent combination of education and experience that would provide the following knowledge, abilities, and skills:

* Must possess a Universal Refrigerant Recovery License

* Knowledge and ability to perform skilled heating and air conditioning maintenance work; to use the tools, equipment, and materials of the trade safely and efficiently

* Ability to follow oral and written instructions, to communicate effectively, and to work cooperatively with others. Must be able to use information technology systems to receive work assignments and other communications.

* Journeyman's License in the HVAC Trade (preferred, but not required)

* Must possess a valid driver's license

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of the job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

