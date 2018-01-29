Compensation Systems Analyst - 1425

The MIL Corporation (MIL)
Charleston, SC
Jan 29, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
Analyst, IT, Systems Analyst
Government and Public Services
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time

Summary
The MIL Corporation seeks a Compensation Systems Analyst to support a Federal Government client at our Charleston, SC location. As a member of the Global Compensation team, the Compensation Systems Analyst will be responsible for performing analysis on business processes and software-related issues pertaining to payroll for Federal Government employees.

• Perform business process modeling for payroll department
• Act as liaison between payroll department and software development department by providing business requirements for software releases
• Research government regulations related to payroll in order to make recommendations about software changes or business process changes
• Facilitate implementation of new software within the end-user community
• Recommend and implement new business practices to automate or otherwise improve outdated practices

• BA/BS, US Citizenship
• Ability to multi-task while maintaining a professional demeanor
• Very good verbal and written communication skills
• Experience with MS Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

• Experience with CGI Federal Momentum
• Experience with PeopleSoft applications
• Experience with payroll and/or accounting

BA/BS

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.


The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CJP

