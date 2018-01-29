.

Data Analyst

Office of the Registrar

Largo, MD

Exempt, Regular, Stateside 3.1

The University of Maryland University College seeks a Data Analyst. The position will report directly to the Assistant Vice Provost of Registrar Strategic Operations in the Office of the Registrar. The incumbent will be tasked with data mining, systems support and research that will help inform the day to day operations as well as provide direction on how the office can meet the larger strategic priorities and goals of the office and University. Serving as the primary liaison and contact with our data analytics team HelioCampus, this role will work alongside HelioCampus to create an intake process for data requests, prioritize requests and work towards building metrics that are needed to move The Office of the Registrar forward to a more data driven decision-making model.

This role will be charged with extracting data through PeopleSoft query manager, Salesforce reporting, document management tools and other platforms that support the day-to-day business of the Institution. In addition, this role is responsible for researching tables and identifying the location of data in all student systems. Developing reports using a variety of business intelligence tools, assisting with PeopleSoft Communications setup and maintenance, and supporting National Student Clearinghouse (NSC) reporting by working with developers to ensure data elements included in file format are correct according to current NSC requirements. The position also supports the system administrative and self-service users with reporting, data needs and troubleshooting.

This position is expected to actively seek out innovative new processes, inform leadership to enable data-driven decisions and provide recommendations on the collection and use of data to support the office's strategic and operational needs. In addition, this role will collaborate and work closely with others at the institution that have data needs.

Specific Responsibilities Include:

REPORTING & RESEARCH

Writes queries, validates data, prepares ad hoc reports

Ensures data conformity with mandated National Student Clearinghouse file structure

Identifies trends, makes recommendations for improvement, participates in activities related to academic data mining

Implements and creates reports and dashboards with appropriate technology enabled tools and prioritizing data requests based on institutional and department priorities

Facilitates continuous quality improvement of processes by identifying gaps through the mining of data

Promotes new initiatives to improve the efficiency and timeliness of information processing through effective systems management, staff development, and interdepartmental communications connected to internal and external constituencies

Understands Tableau software to inform on how reports should be built and has the ability to analyze the data and communicate if the data is representative of the information requested

SYSTEMS MANAGEMENT

Troubleshoots problems, analyzes, and coordinates across systems and processes

Make process improvement changes and translates business requirements into functional specifications

Develops data driven ways to manage systems requirements to increase efficiency and accuracy

Assists in the testing of any changes to student information systems

PROBLEM SOLVING

Investigates, assesses, and tests new and existing hardware and software to be used by the Office of the Registrar. Assists with implementation as needed

Mines data around specific issues to resolve not only that instance, but to inform how we can put preventative measures in place

INTERPRETATION OF DATA

Learn and understand the daily business well enough to accurately represent data, think through data needs and translate data and metrics to others

COMMUNICATION

Serves as a primary contact with HelioCampus

Works with all levels within the department as needed to mine and represent data accurately

Present data in a clear, concise manner to all levels of leadership

Document and share data requests, what data is being reviewed, and how the use of the data has impacted the business

OTHER

Perform other job related duties as assigned. Specific duties and responsibilities may vary based upon departmental needs

Handle sensitive and confidential information with tact and discretion. Protects the confidentiality of student records by following all FERPA guidelines on the release of student records

Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor's degree required. Bachelor's degree in Data Analytics, Data Science Statistics or related field preferred

Experience analyzing business procedures, mining data and making recommendations based on data required

Use statistical methods to analyze data and generate useful business reports

Work with all levels of leadership to understand the data needs of the business

Keep abreast of trends, challenges and what is happening at the macro level at the University in order to pull and evaluate data that may have an impact on retention

Previous report writing responsibilities using PeopleSoft Query Manager

Previous experience building reports and dashboards in Salesforce

Expertise in Microsoft Access, Excel, and/or comparable software, to create reports and materials requiring the interpretation and manipulation of data

Strong communication skills with experiencing presenting technical information to a wide range of audiences

Preferred Education and Experience:

Master's degree preferred

3-4 years of experience working in a college or university registrar or other student affairs unit preferred

Analytical and mathematical skills, knowledge of database types, familiarity with data warehousing and data manipulation preferred

Experience working with various computer-programming languages a plus

Experience working with Tableau Software preferred

POSITION AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY & WILL REMAIN OPEN UNTIL FILLED. SALARY COMMENSURATE WITH EXPERIENCE.

All submissions should include a cover letter and résumé. UMUC offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits for qualifying positions, such as tuition remission, generous leave and healthcare.

If you are an external candidate, you will have the option to create an account after you submit your application. Passwords for external accounts must contain 8 characters including 1 uppercase letter, 1 number, and 1 special character. Please remember this password, as it will be required to apply to additional jobs.