The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation and conduct other activities to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions. The National Academies also encourage education and research, recognize outstanding contributions to knowledge, and increase public understanding in matters of science, engineering, and medicine.

JOB SUMMARY:

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine seek to recruit an associate director for corporate and foundation relations who will report to the director of corporate and foundation relations and work with the director to plan, implement, and coordinate effective strategies and approaches to corporations and foundations to support programs and activities across the National Academies’ complex. The associate director should be comfortable with identifying, cultivating and soliciting gifts and grants in the six and seven figure range; and must be able to work effectively with program staff, executive leadership, volunteers, and development staff in planning and implementing approaches as well as with corporate and foundation officers in seeking grants and gifts.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine are private, nonprofit institutions that provide expert advice on some of the most pressing challenges facing the nation and the world. Their work helps shape sound policies, inform public opinion, and advance the pursuit of science, engineering, and medicine. Its Development Office plays an important role in the National Academies pursuit of philanthropic resources. As the National Academies plan for a major comprehensive campaign, it is expected that philanthropic gifts and grants from corporate and foundation sources will have a significant impact on achieving the campaign’s goals.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES:

1. Work with executive leadership, volunteers, Council members, and staff, to seek gifts and grants, including making initial inquiries with corporate and foundation prospects, and writing, editing and preparing proposals and other correspondence for submission to corporations, foundations, and other organizational funders.

2. Manage a portfolio of corporate and foundation prospects and travel to meet with prospects.

3. Researches prospects and identifies matches for programs and projects needing support. Compiles research information, shares information with program staff, and provides guidance and advice to program staff on approaches.

4. Prepares briefing materials for calls on corporate and foundation prospects by National Academies’ leadership.

5. Oversees stewardship of corporate, foundation, and other organizational funders including acknowledgement of gifts and grants, and works with stewardship unit of the development office as appropriate.

6. Compiles a digest of news worthy information regarding corporate and foundation funders and disseminates this information to staff throughout the National Academies on a regular basis in order to help keep them informed of trends and news-related information regarding specific funders who are relevant to the work of the National Academies.

7. Maintains an intra-Academy website of pertinent information that would be helpful to staff across the National Academies who are seeking grants and works to train staff across the National Academies on identifying funding opportunities, and making approaches.

8. Utilizes the Raiser’s Edge database to record project and prospect activity underway in the development office and across the National Academies, and to maintain leadership connections to those corporations and foundations of importance/relevance to the National Academies.

9. Assists in the recommendation and implementation of new ideas and opportunities for fund raising growth, particularly as it relates to corporate and foundation sources.

10. Maintains positive, mutually supportive professional relationships with members of the National Academies’ Development Office staff, employees throughout the National Academies, volunteers, and donors and members of the National Academies. Perform other appropriate duties on behalf of the National Academies as assigned by the director of corporate and foundation relations.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Ability to conceptualize, plan, and implement a programmatic approach to building relationships and securing philanthropic support including: setting realistic goals, developing strategies for prospects, prioritizing activities, asking for gifts and grants, and orchestrating the involvement of volunteers and organization leadership. Superior written and verbal communications skills with specific knowledge and experience in preparing and presenting persuasive letters and proposals. Ability to successfully interact with donors, program staff, other development officers, and institutional leaders to advance the philanthropic goals of the National Academies.



