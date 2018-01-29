The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation and conduct other activities to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions. The National Academies also encourage education and research, recognize outstanding contributions to knowledge, and increase public understanding in matters of science, engineering, and medicine.

The National Academy of Medicine (NAM), established in 1970 under the name Institute of Medicine (IOM), is an independent organization of eminent professionals from diverse fields including health and medicine; the natural, social, and behavioral sciences; and beyond. It serves alongside the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Engineering as adviser to the nation and the international community.

This position is part of the President's Office staff.

JOB SUMMARY:

Responsible for planning, development, management and advancement of strategic programs and initiatives of the National Academy of Medicine. Oversees daily and long-term operations of assigned programs, including staffing and financial management. Develops and implements internal processes to ensure high quality and effectiveness of NAM activities. Supports the President and Executive Officer in overseeing and coordinating the National Academy of Medicine’s program and strategic operations of significant scope and complexity. Performs broad liaison activities with the National Research Council (NRC), boards, committees, and staff as well as National Academies’ operational units and the NAM Council. Supports the Development Office with fundraising efforts for the NAM.

This position presents a unique opportunity to work directly with the NAM President and Executive Officer to shape the NAM’s programs and strategic plan implementation to achieve long-term impact. As a member of the NAM’s senior leadership team, incumbent has significant input into NAM priorities as well as the authority to formulate, affect, interpret, and implement management policies and operating practices. Work is primarily analytical and managerial, not administrative.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES:

Establishes a vision and working strategy for assigned programs/projects or activities. Identifies and defines present and future needs and develops new programs to meet those needs. Provides administrative and financial oversight over a body of programs. Develops, enforces and disseminates NAM policies and procedures. Coordinates internally and externally to advance NAM priorities. Partners with the Development Office to secure private support for NAM.

1. Develops framework and strategies for major projects to achieve the Academy’s objectives and to expand programs/projects and services. Establishes a vision and working strategy for assigned programs/projects or activities. Conducts Academy-wide assessments on the quality, impact, and importance of the NAM’s activities. Assists NAM units in developing effective evaluation and improvement programs.

2. Oversees the full project lifecycle for a body of projects within the NAM including initiation, fundraising, implementation, management and sunset/transfer. Responds to requests for studies/projects, negotiating scope of work and budget, and independently develops high-impact programs/projects. Recruits, trains and develops employees to successfully perform assigned responsibilities and encourages development of staff for future roles. Provides leadership and mentors employees. Forms effective teams and cultivates a work environment that fosters teamwork.

3. Develops, documents, disseminates and enforces NAM policies and procedures to ensure high-standards and effectiveness of programs and projects. Maintains coordination, oversight and enforcement of NAM and NASEM policies and procedures related to quality and oversight.

4. Develops and sustains ongoing working relationships. Collaborates effectively with colleagues across the organization and with constituents outside of the organization to share ideas and expertise in areas requiring interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary approaches. Represents the organization at the highest level of business, academics, government, and foundation levels as well as across the Academies. Recommends and develops ways to further strengthen collaboration at the Academies. Fosters an environment that emphasizes and values sharing of knowledge across program and administrative groups.

5. Integrated and aligned with the Development team in promoting and implementing fundraising for the programs and priorities of NAM.. Prepares foundation and major donor proposals. Works with Academies’ Development Office to identify, cultivate and solicit funders for programmatic and flexible funding needs of the NAM. In partnership with the NAM Director of Development, plans, implements and evaluates fundraising programs. Assists in the recommendation and implementation of new ideas and opportunities for fundraising growth.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Demonstrated scientific or technical expertise related broadly to the work of the NAM, and a strong background in research and scholarly productivity. Demonstrated ability to collaborate effectively across an organization and with constituents across organizations. Facility in negotiating unique organizational processes and ability to become quickly knowledgeable about study processes within the Academies. Ability to manage and maintain privileged, sensitive, and confidential information and matters appropriately. Ability to creatively solve problems of substantial variety and complexity. Experience working in complex environments with a high degree of organizational effectiveness. Knowledge and understanding of sophisticated fundraising practices planned giving techniques, and essential functions of a progressive fundraising organization. Ability to conceptualize, plan, and implement a programmatic approach to building relationships and securing philanthropic support from individuals and corporations. Ability to undertake tasks broad in nature, requiring ingenuity, and originality. Ability to serve as a resource to others in the resolution of complex problems and issues.



If you already have an account created with the Academies, to apply to this position, click “Add to my Jobs” with your login information. If this is your first time applying with the Academies, please click “Apply for this position” below.