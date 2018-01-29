Part Time Occupational Health Nurse

The Washington Post
Springfield
Jan 29, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
JR-90269612
Nurse
Healthcare, Media / Journalism / Advertising
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
PART TIME AS NEEDED (15+ hours per month)Possibly every other weekend and vacation coverage
  • Friday: 9pm-5am
  • Saturday: 8pm-4am
  • Weekdays: varied

Springfield, VA - NOT METRO ACCESSIBLE

Manufacturing / Production Environment

Requirements include:

  • Graduation from an accredited school of nursing;
  • Virginia RN License required;
  • Three years' experience in occupational health, as a school nurse, emergency room nursing or ICU;
  • First Aide/CPR/AED Certification;
  • Certification as an occupational hearing conservationist is desired;
  • Ability to work well independently and use good judgement with a group under pressure.

Duties:

  • Deliver nursing assessments of minor health complaints and document in employee health file
  • Conduct job placement health screenings;
  • Promoting and supporting health and safety initiatives;
  • Dispense OTC medication for minor aliments
  • First responder for work related injuries and medical emergencies
  • Perform safety audits
  • Must be computer literate
