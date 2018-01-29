Part Time Occupational Health Nurse
- The Washington Post
- Springfield
- Jan 29, 2018
- Mar 20, 2018
- JR-90269612
- Nurse
- Healthcare, Media / Journalism / Advertising
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
PART TIME AS NEEDED (15+ hours per month)Possibly every other weekend and vacation coverage
- Friday: 9pm-5am
- Saturday: 8pm-4am
- Weekdays: varied
Springfield, VA - NOT METRO ACCESSIBLE
Manufacturing / Production Environment
Requirements include:
- Graduation from an accredited school of nursing;
- Virginia RN License required;
- Three years' experience in occupational health, as a school nurse, emergency room nursing or ICU;
- First Aide/CPR/AED Certification;
- Certification as an occupational hearing conservationist is desired;
- Ability to work well independently and use good judgement with a group under pressure.
Duties:
- Deliver nursing assessments of minor health complaints and document in employee health file
- Conduct job placement health screenings;
- Promoting and supporting health and safety initiatives;
- Dispense OTC medication for minor aliments
- First responder for work related injuries and medical emergencies
- Perform safety audits
- Must be computer literate
