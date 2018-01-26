Position shares the 24/7 responsibility to assist the manager for the daily operations of one or more clinical areas. Supervises patient care services staff to ensure patient safety, provides high quality outcomes and an exceptional patient/family experience; assists manager in the development and monitoring of the departmental budget; coordinates the purchasing and payroll processes; serves as a technical/clinical resource to team members; and performs work assignments as needed to provide appropriate coverage and to mentor/assist staff. Assists manager with interviewing, hiring, developing, and retaining staff members with the goal of developing a highly reliable work team. May coordinate and/or assist with staff education, orientation and precepting of members of the team. Utilizes effective communication/ interpersonal skills and is able to adapt leadership style to support achieving department goals and objectives.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Nursing - 2 years, Nursing Leadership - Previous experience

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Coordination, Critical Thinking, Judgment and Decision Making, Leadership, Reading Comprehension, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below