Sentara Healthcare College of Health Sciences is currently recruiting for a Part Time days lecturer for their Cardiac Technology program (EP) based at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Only appropriately credentialed applicants will be considered. RCES or CEPS certification required. Prior teaching experience required (1-2 years).

Provides classroom and or clinical instruction to allied health students in Sentara's allied health program. He/she uses interactive and innovative teaching learning strategies in on ground, hybrid, and on-line courses. This person is also responsible for student tutoring and support as required and participates in department and or college committees as assigned. He/she keeps current in evidence-based research as it relates to classroom and clinical instruction of allied health students.

Education Level

Associate's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Related - 2 years,

Required: Previous teaching experience.(1-2 years).

License

RCES or CEPS certifications are required for this position.

Skills

Required: Active Learning, Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Instructing, Learning Strategies, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Associates degree with a major in an allied health discipline or associated field (appropriate to the subject matter to be taught) Minimum 2 years recent experience in acute care practice; 1-2 years formal teaching experience preferred but not required Credentialed in appropriate allied health discipline. (RCES/CEPS).