Sentara Healthcare College of Health Sciences is currently recruiting for a Part Time days instructor for their Cardiovascular Technology/EP program based at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Provides classroom and or clinical instruction to allied health students in Sentara's allied health program. He/she uses interactive and innovative teaching learning strategies in on ground, hybrid, and on-line courses. This person is also responsible for student tutoring, advising and support as required and participates in department and or college committees as assigned. He/she keeps current in evidence-based research as it relates to classroom and clinical instruction of allied health students.

Education Level

Bachelors Level Degree

Experience

Required: Related - 2 years.

Preferred: Teaching experience.

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Learning, Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Instructing, Learning Strategies, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other



Previous teaching experience is preferred.