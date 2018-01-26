Cardiovascular/EP Program INSTRUCTOR, PT Days
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Chesapeake, VA
- Posted
- Jan 26, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
Sentara Healthcare College of Health Sciences is currently recruiting for a Part Time days instructor for their Cardiovascular Technology/EP program based at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Provides classroom and or clinical instruction to allied health students in Sentara's allied health program. He/she uses interactive and innovative teaching learning strategies in on ground, hybrid, and on-line courses. This person is also responsible for student tutoring, advising and support as required and participates in department and or college committees as assigned. He/she keeps current in evidence-based research as it relates to classroom and clinical instruction of allied health students.
Education Level
Bachelors Level Degree
Experience
Required: Related - 2 years.
Preferred: Teaching experience.
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Learning, Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Instructing, Learning Strategies, Speaking, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Previous teaching experience is preferred.
