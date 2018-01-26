Sentara Obici Hospital Laboratory is seeking a Clinical Lab Assistant to work part time, rotating shifts.Top candidates will have one year of prior healthcare experience, preferably in a laboratory setting. High school education or GED required. Secondary education in a clinical setting may be considered in lieu of experience.Enhance your career and join our team.

Provides point of entry for all specimens coming into the laboratory. Supports technical areas of the laboratory. Labels, processes, and distributes patient specimens for testing; responsible for registration and test data entry. Monitors supply levels in specimen processing area. Operates and maintains laboratory equipment; responsible for both internal and external customer inquiry and problem resolution. Frequent interaction with hospitals, nursing facilities, and physician office staff.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Healthcare - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Typing Speed 30+ WPM, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Secondary Education in a Clinical setting may be considered in lieu of experience.