Sentara Home Health is seeking an LPN for our Telehealth Team!This is a Flexi - Weekends position. Work rotating weekends and some weekdays.This is an office based position located at our Chesapeake, Virginia Home Health office.Work closely with management and field staff to monitor alerts, vital signs, medications, etc. for our patients.Must have current LPN license and a minimum of one year LPN experience.Home Health experience preferred.BCLS required.Must have excellent phone and customer service skills.Apply on-line today!About Our Sentara Telehealth Program:Sentara Home Health Services was the first agency in the region to introduce telemedicine into the home.Our telehealth program equips patients with self-monitoring equipment to measure blood pressure, pulse, weight, and blood glucose. Our telehealth program allows home health nurses located miles away to monitor patients' vital signs while they are in their homes. These frequent checkups have contributed to a decrease in emergency room visits and hospital readmissions.

The telehealth program monitors patients with a variety of medical needs and diseases, including asthma and congestive heart failure The small Philips telemonitor, used by Sentara Home Health Services, gives patients the ability to easily perform important measurements daily and/or as often as they want.

Patients enrolled in the Telehealth Program can also answer clinically reviewed questions specific to their condition with a touch-screen monitor. Within minutes, they electronically transmit this information to a home health nurse - all from the comfort of their home. Through a combination of in-home visits and telehealth encounters, Sentara's Home Health nurses are able to identify worsening conditions early and notify physicians in time to avoid hospital or ER admissions.

The Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) functions under the supervision of an RN or Licensed Independent Practitioner (LIP) in the clinical setting, within the scope of practice dictated by the State Boards of Nursing. The LPN demonstrates professional and clinical knowledge relative to designated clinical practice setting in the delivery of direct patient care, adhering to the level of verified competency dictated by the site specific program. The LPN works as part of a multi-disciplinary team to support and communicate effectively with other licensed independent practitioners (Physicians, NP, PA) in collaboration while providing care and treatment for patients, clinical support and teaching for patient and family members, and adheres to the legal and ethical standards of nursing practice. Maintains all certifications and licensure relevant to clinical practice setting. LPN manages responsibilities of workload with accuracy, provides excellence in customer service, performs testing, medication administration and the implementation of nursing interventions and care plans to support a holistic approach to patient care. The LPN serves as patient advocate in the prevention of illness or disease.

Education Level

Diploma - NURSING OR

Trade School Graduate - NURSING

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Licensed Practical Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty. BLS required within 90 days of hire. Sentara Enterprises: 1 year LPN experience required

External Posting Description

Flexi LPN.

Weekends shift.

Rotating weekends with some weekdays.