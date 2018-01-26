Optima Health Community Care is hiring for a highly motivated leader be a part of development of its newest line of business. This Team Coordinator Accounting position is a working leader with one direct report as well as administrative reporting responsibility of two additional accounting staff members. This position will include implementation and development of accounting practices in recording and reconciling over $50 million in revenue for our newest line of business. Forensic accounting practices involving complex research and problem solving with exceptional Excel skills. Requires ability to be flexible with rapidly changing priorities, upholds stringent timelines and ability to work collaboratively with a diverse group of departments and team members. Additionally, the desired candidate will have a demonstrated experience in a leadership capacity handling HR related functions and responsibilities including: interviewing, hiring, developing goals and measurement standards of success, preparing and delivering performance evaluations and terminations as needed.This is a full-time benefited position currently located at our Virginia Beach, VA location, but may potentially move to the Norfolk, VA. location.

Manages accounting functions to include financial statement preparation and analysis of budget variances, reconciliation of general ledger accounts, audit work papers and filings with regulatory agencies. Must be able to operate in a fast paced environment and have the ability to prioritize and manage the workflow to meet deadlines. A strong understanding of accounting principles, internal controls and computerized accounting systems is required. Strong interpersonal skills are necessary due to regular exposure to all levels of management within the company.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree - ACCOUNTING

Experience

Required: Related - 5 years, Supervisory - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Certified Public Accountant

Skills

Required: Accounting/Auditing, Leadership, Mgmt of Financial Resources, Microsoft Office, Technology/Computer, Time Management

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Bachelor's in accounting or finance required. Master's level degree preferred, Major business administration preferred; public accounting experience preferred; Experience with client server based financial system required, GEAC experience preferred. Experience with accounts receivable, payroll and accounts payable systems required. CPA preferred.