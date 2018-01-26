Provides administrative support to the unit/department (s) assigned. Serves as first point of contact for patients, family members and visitors on unit assigned requiring the application of excellent customer service skills. Supports unit/department(s) assigned with excellent computer and clerical skills.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Medical Office - 1 year

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Time Management, Troubleshooting

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

One of the following four skill levels required: One year experience in medical environment or Completion of higher level of education requirements or Transferable skills, example: one year or more in a call center, customer service application program, clerical etc.