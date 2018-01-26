ADMIN ASSOCIATE-UNIT
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Harrisonburg, VA
- Posted
- Jan 26, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
Sentara Rockingham Medical Center in Harrisonburg is seeking part time (24 hours per week), night shift Administrative Associate. Previous healthcare experience preferred.
Provides administrative support to the unit/department (s) assigned. Serves as first point of contact for patients, family members and visitors on unit assigned requiring the application of excellent customer service skills. Supports unit/department(s) assigned with excellent computer and clerical skills.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Medical Office - 1 year
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Time Management, Troubleshooting
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
One of the following four skill levels required: One year experience in medical environment or Completion of higher level of education requirements or Transferable skills, example: one year or more in a call center, customer service application program, clerical etc.